Joe Rogan Talks Adjustment Tyson Fury Made For Deontay Wilder Rematch

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is impressed by the change in strategy Tyson Fury made for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 22), Wilder put the WBC heavyweight title on the line against Fury once again. Fury wanted to ensure the rematch wasn’t in the hands of the judges as the first fight ended in a draw. “The Gypsy King” executed his game plan brilliantly and stopped Wilder in the seventh round.

Rogan Points Out Adjustment Fury Made For Wilder Rematch

On an edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan mentioned how Fury took something from the final round of his first fight with Wilder and turned it into a winning formula for the rematch (h/t BJPenn.com).

“He said he figured out in the first fight — in the 12th round, he started backing Deontay up — Deontay can’t fight backing up,” Rogan said. “Deontay is a guy who pushes forward, and he’s got this ridiculous power. Everybody’s scared of his power, so everybody’s moving all the time. Fury realized in the 12th round after Deontay knocked him down, almost knocked him out, he got up and started chasing Deontay, and Deontay fought sloppy. He said he looked awkward.”

Wilder does plan to exercise his rematch clause. While “The Bronze Bomber” is always a threat with his punching power, many consider Fury to be far superior in the technical aspect of boxing. Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, was hoping for a title unification bout between his fighter and Fury this summer. He believes Fury has already proven twice that he’s a better boxer than Wilder.

Wilder has partly blamed the loss to Fury on the costume for his entrance weighing 40 pounds. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith criticized Wilder for publicizing this theory. To make matters worse, Wilder told Rogan back in 2018 that he trained with a 45-pound vest on to ensure that his cardio remains on point for fight night.