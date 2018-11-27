Joe Rogan Teases New UFC Glove Is In The Works

In recent years, eye pokes in mixed martial arts (MMA) have become an increasingly annoying issue for fighters. Combatants who stick their hands in their opponent’s faces with an open palm, such as Jon Jones who immediately comes to mind, oftentimes accidentally eye poke their opponents. This can either cause a disappointing result in which the referee doesn’t notice the incident, or delay fights due to temporary stoppage.

However, it sounds like the UFC is working on a solution to the issue. Over the weekend, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan made some interesting comments on the matter. Hosting a special “Fight Companion” on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, alongside jiu-jitsu legend Eddie Bravo, ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, and comedian Bryan Callen, Rogan teased a new UFC glove is in the works.

Rogan couldn’t get into specifics, but he mentioned that a new glove is currently being designed. However, he stopped there, noting he had already said too much (via MMA Mania):

”That’s a real problem man, and there is a solution in the works,” Joe said. “I can’t talk about it, I’m sworn to secrecy. They have a better glove design that they’re working on right now. That someone is working on. I can’t say anything. I’ve already said too much.”

What do you think about the UFC possibly introducing a new glove to the Octagon?