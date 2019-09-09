Joe Rogan Thinks Brian Ortega Is Too Small For Khabib

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t believe Brian Ortega has the size to match Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Eagle” has looked unstoppable. Nurmagomedov took on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification bout this past Saturday (Sept. 7). In the third round, Nurmagomedov earned the submission victory via rear-naked choke for his second successful title defense.

Rogan Thinks Ortega Would Be Undersized Against Khabib

There was one point in the UFC 242 main event where Poirier looked to have a tight guillotine choke. Ortega took to Twitter to weigh in on that moment.

If I had that neck like that it be a wrap — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) September 7, 2019

“If I had that neck like that it be a wrap.”

During the latest Fight Companion stream, Brendan Schaub told Rogan that he’d like to see Ortega challenge Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com).

“You know who I think has the style to beat Khabib?” Schaub said. “Brian Ortega. Brian Ortega as far as his neck attacks.”

Rogan doesn’t like the idea as he believes the featherweight Ortega will be at a size disadvantage.

“I disagree with Brian Ortega, he’s too small,” Rogan said. “He’s a 145-pounder.”

Schaub pointed out that Ortega isn’t your average featherweight.

“He’s a huge ’45-pounder,” Schaub replied.

Regardless, Rogan just wants to see Tony Ferguson get the next lightweight title opportunity.

“Ferguson is the man,” Rogan stated.

Ortega has been linked to a bout with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung as first reported by Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com. It seems there is a roadblock in making that bout a reality and both men have traded barbs over it on social media. As for Nurmagomedov, he’ll likely meet either Ferguson or Conor McGregor for his next title defense.