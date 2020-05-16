Joe Rogan Thinks ‘Crazy Sh*t’ Can Happen If Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Aren’t Drug Tested

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes that things could get wild if Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield aren’t drug tested.

Tyson has the combat sports world buzzing thanks to a recent training video. “Iron” Mike hit the pads with help from renowned MMA coach, Rafael Cordeiro. Tyson showed that he still has blazing speed, punching power, and footwork despite being 53. He also declared, “I’m back.” Tyson has expressed interest in competing in exhibition bouts for charity.

Rogan Thinks Wild Times Are Ahead If Tyson & Holyfield Aren’t Tested

During an edition of his JRE podcast, Rogan said that Tyson may be able to perform at crazy levels for his age if he isn’t drug tested (h/t BJPenn.com).

“If they don’t drug test him, they don’t test him for hormones, things are way different. If he’s taking testosterone, growth hormone, thyroid hormone, all the things that people do when they take hormone replacement therapy, your body functions way better at a way later age.”

Evander Holyfield, who was a rival of Tyson during their boxing careers, also claimed that he plans to step back inside the boxing ring. Rogan feels Holyfield would also benefit if he isn’t drug tested.

“If they don’t test Tyson and Holyfield and all these guys, we might see some crazy sh*t. I don’t know, maybe he’s not on anything. Maybe he’s just a special athlete.”

Time will tell whether or not Tyson and Holyfield will follow through and return to the boxing ring. It’s safe to say that whether it’s an exhibition or not, fight fans would be paying attention.