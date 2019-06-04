Joe Rogan On Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone: ‘It’s A Crazy Matchup’

Like many others, Joe Rogan is eagerly anticipating the lightweight scrap between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone.

This Saturday night (June 8), Ferguson and Cerrone will collide on the main card of UFC 238. It’ll be Ferguson’s first bout since Oct. 2018 when he stopped Anthony Pettis via TKO. During Ferguson’s time away from the Octagon, “Cowboy” went on a three-fight winning streak.

Joe Rogan Speaks On Ferguson vs. Cerrone Matchup

During the latest edition of his “JRE MMA Show,” Rogan spoke to Ferguson’s coach Eddie Bravo. Rogan expressed his intrigue in Ferguson vs. Cerrone (via BJPenn.com):

“It’s a crazy matchup. It’s really good, particularly now. Donald has been on a tear. The last three, four fights, he’s just looked so good man. The Al Iaquinta fight, for people who now how good Al is, for Donald to handle Al like that and drop him and really put it to him… The way Al put it, Al said ‘he beat the s**t out of me.’ That was Al’s quote. … They both have everything. They both have great striking, they both have great submissions.”

UFC 238 takes place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will meet Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight championship. The co-main event will also see title action as women’s flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko puts her gold on the line against Jessica Eye.

