Joe Rogan: Tony Ferguson Is The Scariest Guy At 155 Pounds

Joe Rogan is in awe of just how much damage Tony Ferguson can put out while maintaining his energy.

Ferguson is the number two-ranked UFC lightweight. He’s on a 12-fight winning streak and has finished his last three opponents. Of the 12 victories in his current streak, only three of those bouts went the distance. In his last outing, “El Cucuy” earned a TKO win over Donald Cerrone.

Joe Rogan Calls Tony Ferguson The ‘Scariest’ Lightweight

On a new edition of the “JRE MMA” podcast, Rogan talked about Ferguson and explained why he feels “El Cucuy” is the scariest lightweight:

“Tony Ferguson’s an animal. He’s the scariest guy at 155 in my world cause he don’t get tired. That ‘Cowboy’ fight freaked me out. ‘Cowboy’ looked like Tony had bricks in his gloves. His face was all busted up, Tony didn’t look like he had a scratch on him and Tony wasn’t even tired.

“It’s crazy man, he has insane power. It’s a weird thing cause Tony does stuff to people and he doesn’t get tired.”

Another credit to Ferguson is his resilience. Rogan pointed to “El Cucuy’s” fights where he had to overcome adversity.

“The thing is Tony’s pace is so disturbing. It’s so disturbing. Because I watch him fight guys and I’m like, ‘how do you keep up with that.’ Nobody keeps up with it. You gotta crack him. You gotta catch him. Anthony [Pettis] caught him, but he broke his hand. But Pettis had him hurt and Lando had him hurt. Lando Vannata cracked him and had him hurt. He knows how to survive though.”

What’s next for Ferguson remains unclear. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will do battle in a lightweight title unification bout at UFC 242 on Sept. 7. Even when that bout is done, the possibility of Conor McGregor getting another title opportunity looms.