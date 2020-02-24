Joe Rogan Wants To See Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes 2

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is clamoring to see a rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

Earlier this month, Reyes challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship. “The Devastator” was highly competitive against “Bones” for five rounds. While Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and media members scored the fight for Reyes.

Rogan Wants To See Jones vs. Reyes 2

During an edition of his Fight Companion podcast, Rogan spoke on a potential second bout between Jones and Reyes (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I’m excited to see that rematch,” Rogan said. “I think Dominick Reyes will be even better in the rematch. I think Dominick Reyes realizes now that it’s all about having the energy in that third, fourth, and fifth round, and having now been to the top of the mountain and faced the dragon, I think he’s gonna come back better than ever.”

Jones’ win over Reyes marked the first loss in the pro MMA career of “The Devastator.” Going into the light heavyweight title bout, Reyes was a perfect 12-0. He was coming off a first-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

As for Jones, he now has three successful title defenses in his second reign as the 205-pound champion. After defeating Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch to capture the gold a second time, Jones has had successful defenses against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and now Reyes.

UFC president Dana White has said he isn’t opposed to booking a rematch between Jones and Reyes. The UFC boss wanted to wait for Jones and Reyes to rest up before making a decision. Jan Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round just one week after Jones vs. Reyes. He’s also made a case for a potential title opportunity and Jones is on board.

What do you think the UFC will ultimately do for Jon Jones’ next light heavyweight title defense?