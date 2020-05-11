Joe Rogan Wasn’t Having It With Distancing At UFC 249

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wasn’t interested in interviewing fighters from a distance.

Rogan was on duty for UFC 249 this past Saturday night. He was joined by play-by-play ace Jon Anik and former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier. The three were separated while calling the action. Initially, the UFC planned to have post-fight interviews done at a distance. Rogan had no interest in that plan.

Rogan ‘Threw A Fit’ When Asked To Distance

Once all the UFC 249 bouts wrapped up, Rogan, Cormier, and Anik had a chance to reflect (via MMAMania.com).

“At least they let me do the post-fight interviews in the Octagon,” Rogan said.

Cormier went on to say that Rogan was none too pleased with the initial plan to have himself and the fighters at a distance for post-fight interviews.

“You threw a fit,” Cormier replied. “You threw a fit before the show. This is insane, everyone’s been tested, we’re all clean!”

Rogan explained why he wasn’t a fan of the idea.

“They were going to make me do them from like two yards away,” Rogan continued. “We’re all clean. Everyone’s been tested, but they were going to make me do interviews from 50 feet away. I’m like, ‘I can’t, I want to see them, look into their eyes.’”

The UFC has been taking precautions as they hold events during the coronavirus pandemic. UFC 249 was the promotion’s first card since March 14. The UFC will return this Wednesday (May 13), followed by a May 16 card. That isn’t all for this month, as there will also be a UFC event on May 23.

UFC 249 featured two title bouts. In the main event, Justin Gaethje earned a fifth-round TKO victory over Tony Ferguson to capture the interim UFC lightweight title. The co-main event saw Henry Cejudo successfully defend his UFC bantamweight gold against Dominick Cruz via second-round TKO.