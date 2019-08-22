Joe Rogan Weighs In On Conor McGregor Punching Elderly Man

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has given his take on Conor McGregor’s pub incident.

Footage was released and it showed McGregor walking into The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. The “Notorious” one offered patrons a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. One man declined the offer despite McGregor’s insistence. The former two-division UFC champion struck the man in the head. Rumors have swirled that the man made disparaging remarks about McGregor’s whiskey, but that isn’t confirmed.

Rogan Laughs Off McGregor’s Pub Incident

On a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan touched on McGregor’s pub incident (via BJPenn.com).

“I love Irish people man, I’m f*cking fascinated by the wildness of that culture,” said Rogan.

“When you see a guy like Conor McGregor, part of what is him is Irish,” he added. “He’s like a pure, brilliant Irish. A boastful, bad motherf**ker. (He) knows how to take a loss like a man, (but) still talks sh*t.”

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed. “What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him.”

McGregor has been out of action since Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one had been in talks with the UFC for a July return, but an agreement couldn’t be reached. The holdup was that McGregor didn’t want to be in a co-main event unless he had ownership stake in the UFC. He’s also been recovering from a hand injury suffered during a sparring session.