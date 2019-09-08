Joe Rogan Weighs In On Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is looking forward to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal.

UFC president Dana White dropped a bombshell when he revealed that the UFC 244 main event will be a welterweight clash between Diaz and Masvidal. The move was made when negotiations for a Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington welterweight title bout fell apart.

Rogan Discusses Diaz vs. Masvidal

During an edition of his Fight Companion series, Rogan gave his take on Diaz’s star power and the matchup with Masvidal (via BJPenn.com).

“It’s worth money. I said that Nate Diaz is one of the biggest superstars in the game, up there with everybody. I guess there was some negotiations or something because Dana White refuted it, saying Nate isn’t part of the long term plans, that he only fights once every three years. I’m like, don’t say that,” Rogan said. “I’m just excited. But I want Usman vs. Colby. That’s the fight to make,” Rogan added.

Rogan went on to heap praise on “Gamebred.”

“That guy’s so good. He’s so good and he’s so clever. That’s one of the best things to say about Masvidal,” Rogan said. “People don’t necessarily associate him with KO power for some reason, but the guy knocked out Yves Edwards with a head kick, he knocked out Darren Till, Donald Cerrone, he knocked out Ben Askren and put him into another dimension with a flying knee. He doesn’t necessarily have the most power, but he’s so good.”