Joe Rogan Feels Wilder vs. Fury 2 Could Be Biggest Heavyweight Fight Of All Time

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes we could be looking at the biggest heavyweight fight of all time in Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II.

Earlier this month, Wilder and Fury engaged in one of the most memorable heavyweight boxing fights in recent memory. Fury was the more technical boxer, but the power of Wilder shined in the moments where he desperately needed to turn things around. The two went the distance after Fury ate a mammoth punch, yet somehow beat the 10 count. The fight was declared a split draw.

Rogan Weighs In On Wilder vs. Fury 2

During a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan said that a rematch between Wilder and Fury would be massive for the sport of boxing (via BJPenn.com):

“Boxing fans, hardcore boxing fans, already knew who you are, but this was the breakthrough fight for the general public. This was a breakthrough fight, where people know about it now. And the next fight, the rematch — first of all, you couldn’t ask for a better dance partner when it comes to promotion. I mean, Tyson’s fantastic on the microphone, he’s hilarious, he’s got that great accent. It’s fun to listen to him talk. So, you guys promoting this, and getting ready for April, May, June, whenever it takes place, this is going to be probably one of the biggest heavyweight fights, if not the biggest, of all time.”

Wilder and Fury have already named their ideal locations for the rematch. “The Bronze Bomber” would like to throw down with Fury in New York City. Fury prefers to do battle in England. Wilder claims that the rematch is being targeted for the spring.

Do you think Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 can be the biggest heavyweight fight of all time?