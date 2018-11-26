Joe Rogan Wonders If Floyd Mayweather Is Being Lured Into A Trap In Japan

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan questions whether or not Floyd Mayweather is being led astray.

Mayweather is scheduled to take on Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout. The match is set to take place on the RIZIN 14 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Dec. 31. Kicking will not be allowed in this bout.

Joe Rogan Mentions Possibility Of Sly Business Tactics

During a recent Fight Companion edition of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan said that there is a possibility that Mayweather could end up signing a contract he didn’t initially agree to (via BJPenn.com):

“Apparently they’ve agreed to it… an exhibition boxing match. They’re probably going to wear big gloves, no kicks — unless the Japanese are like ‘ok, so we agree, kicking too. Go!’ They’ll rush you through some contract negotiations. The Japanese, they do a different kind of business. They’re very clever over there.”

Mayweather was last seen in action back in Aug. 2017. “Money” took on Conor McGregor in his 50th professional boxing match. Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO. Mayweather announced plans to have a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, but said he needed at least one tuneup fight.

Nasukawa is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Taiki Naito in a rematch. The bout took place in the RISE 129 card. This was a kickboxing match. Nasukawa is 28-0 as a kickboxer and 4-0 as a professional mixed martial artist. Nasukawa has only gone the distance seven times as a kickboxer and once as an MMA fighter.

