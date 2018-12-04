Former Bellator Champion Joe Warren Says He May Retire After His Next Fight

Former Bellator bantamweight and featherweight champion Joe Warren may decide to hang up his gloves soon.

Warren is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Shawn Bunch on the Bellator 210 prelims. Bunch threw a barrage of punches at “The Baddest Man on The Planet” and one of them appeared to hit Warren’s collarbone. Warren turned his back and the fight was called off. He complained about not being able to feel his hand, but doctors gave him the good news that he suffered only a stinger.

Joe Warren Contemplates Retirement

While it isn’t set in stone, Warren acknowledges the possibility that his next fight will be his last. Here’s what he had to say during a recent appearance on Sirius XM Rush 93’s The Luke Thomas Show:

“I have one fight left on Bellator’s contract and we’ll see about that possibly being my last fight. Maybe retiring after that or seeing what is next on the plate. But I’ve had a few weird things happen to me in the last year that I’ve never had. I’m physically, mentally a hundred percent but I lost a decision, which that doesn’t happen. I’ve never lost a decision, which I thought I won that. And then this weird thing, like a little injury before I walked out there. I’m not saying that doesn’t happen to nine out of 10 fighters anyway, but it doesn’t usually happen to me. I still have this other fight, I’m probably gonna fight within the next few months here with Bellator and possibly think about retiring.”

“I have one fight left on Bellator’s contract and we’ll see about that possibly being my last fight.” – @JoeWarrenMMA on the future of his career #TLTS @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/rUsEFOsifE — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 4, 2018

Editor’s Note: If you’re going to use the quote in this article for your website, please credit MMANews.com for the transcription.

Do you think Joe Warren should retire?