John Dodson: I’ll Crush Petr Yan At UFC Prague, Remind People I Belong Here

Former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson says he'll crush Petr Yan at UFC Prague and remind people that he belongs where he is.

John Dodson is out to prove something this weekend (Sat. February 23, 2019) at UFC on ESPN+ 3. Dodson has lost four of his last seven fights. His most recent fight resulted in a unanimous decision defeat to Jimmie Rivera.

Speaking to UFC.com, Dodson said he plans on crushing opponent Petr Yan this weekend, shutting down the 26-year-old’s hype train and reminding people he belongs on the big stage:

“He doesn’t have a big number next to his name and the UFC is just trying to see what they’re going to do with me next. I’m going to sit there and remind them why I deserve to be here. I’m going to go out there and crush him every step of the way,” Dodson said.

“I messed up in my last fight. My last fight against Jimmie Rivera, that was my own doing, so they’re going to see if I’ve still got what it takes to knock somebody down again. I didn’t know there was hype around this guy. I just know he’s my next opponent and I have to lay my fist into his face.”

Yan is currently on a six-fight win streak. Of his three UFC wins, two have come by way of knockout. He last fought at UFC 232 in December, knocking out Douglas Silva de Andrade in Inglewood, California. If he can pick up a victory over a two-time flyweight title challenger such as Dodson, it will be a huge boost for his career.

UFC on ESPN+ 3 goes down from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on February 23, 2019.

Do you think Dodson will follow through on his promise to “crush” Yan at UFC Prague?