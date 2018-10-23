John Kavanagh Applauds Conor McGregor For Not Shying Away From Failure

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh applauds the “Notorious” one.

Despite being submitted by bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor has been in the public eye quite often since the fight. From visiting AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, to appearing at a Migos concert, to giving away World Series tickets to firefighters, McGregor’s morale doesn’t seem to have taken a hit. Detractors can post memes all they want, but the reality seems to be that McGregor is cooler than the other side of the pillow.

John Kavanagh Has High Praise For Conor McGregor

Kavanagh recently took to Instagram to give McGregor props for not avoiding situations where the chance of failure is high:

“The difference is not the talk or even that left hand. It’s the mindset to continually put himself in scenarios where failure is a very real possibility and if that happens then accepting it, learning from it and trying again. So many people are frozen into inactivity due to fear of failure, fear of ridicule. The reality is that success is not about avoiding failure but the knowledge that it’s an important and inevitable step towards your goals.

I look forward to the rise… #winorlearn”

McGregor has bounced back from defeat before. After being submitted by Nate Diaz back in March 2016, McGregor gave it another go five months later. The “Notorious” one earned a majority decision over Diaz in the rematch. Whether or not he’ll be able to get that same opportunity against Nurmagomedov right away remains to be seen.

Should Conor McGregor wait in line or does he get a rematch right away?