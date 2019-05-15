John Kavanagh Confirms He Will Corner Conor McGregor in His Next UFC Fight

Conor McGregor’s head coach said last year that he’d have a hard time working with the Irish superstar again without a good reason but now he says he will be on board whenever “The Notorious” books his return

John Kavanagh is still very much on Team Conor McGregor.

The head coach at Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Ireland said last year that he would have to be convinced to return to McGregor’s corner if he were going to fight again after falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov this past October.

“Well, he would certainly have to convince me to go again,” Kavanagh said at the time when speaking to the Irish Independent.

“I love the whole journey we’ve had but I’d need a good ‘why’. It might be [Nate] Diaz again because he promised that fight. It might be a rematch with Khabib. But if it was just ‘well, they want me to fight that guy’ I think I’d say, ‘I wish you the best.’”

While the world is still waiting on McGregor to book his next fight in the UFC, Kavanagh now says that he’ll be on board to corner the former two-division champion whenever he’s ready to return.

“I don’t think [me cornering Conor] is in doubt,” Kavanagh said to the Irish Mirror. “I’m sure I’ll be there, we talk almost daily.

“He doesn’t have a fight lined up yet but as soon as he does we’ll get the old gang back together and starting plotting, training and I’m sure he’ll steal the show again, which I’ve no doubt he’ll do.”

McGregor has been teasing his return to action for quite some time but he still hasn’t booked his next fight.

UFC president Dana White said just recently that he hoped to sit down with McGregor in the very near future to begin discussing his next fight with hopes that he would return this summer.

The choice of potential opponents for McGregor is rapidly dwindling, however, after potential fights against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Nate Diaz both disappeared recently after they were booked on upcoming cards in June and August respectively.

Obviously no matter who McGregor faces it will be big business for the UFC and Kavanagh will be right there by his side getting him ready for battle.