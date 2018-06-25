John Kavanagh: Conor vs Khabib Will Happen In 2018

Despite being out of the cage for now edging on two years, Conor McGregor’s fighting future seems close to being resolved.

Numerous reports in recent weeks have stated that McGregor is very much likely to face bitter foe and now the holder of the UFC lightweight title, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, where he lifted the lightweight title and became a two-weight champion. However, zero UFC fights since have seen him stripped of both titles. Alongside that, his recent controversial attack on a UFC bus in New York earlier this year has seen him in trouble with the New York justice system.

With his legal issues now coming closer to being resolved and recent comments from Khabib Nurmagomedov, it seems that the bout between the two is growing closer by the day.

Further fuel has been added to the fire by Conor McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh. The Irishman was a guest on Robin Black’s show this past Friday where he discussed the fight and when he thinks it will happen:

“I would almost bet anything that fight happens before the end of the year,” Kavanagh said.

With Nurmagomedov also stating recently that he is interested in the bout: “The fight will likely take place in Las Vegas. I want to fight McGregor; the fans are also waiting for this fight. I hope that Conor wants this fight.”

With all the hype surrounding this bout and all the star power possessed by both men, it seems inevitable that the two will throw-down in the Octagon very soon. The UFC has seen flagging numbers with their PPV’s this year and is in need of something to generate interest.

Conor vs Khabib is the biggest possible bout to be made outside of super-fights like McGregor vs GSP. Before anything can be booked, however, McGregor is due in court again soon.

How big do you think Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov can be for the UFC?