John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor Was Given Massive Offer To Fight Kickboxer

Conor McGregor’s coach claims the “Notorious” one had a massive offer on the table to fight a Chinese kickboxer.

McGregor isn’t one to fight for pocket change. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion has become the biggest star in mixed martial arts. Despite a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor is still in the public eye and highly sought after.

Conor McGregor Offered $5 Million?

John Kavanagh recently appeared on The True Geordie Podcast. During his appearance, Kavanagh claimed that McGregor was offered $5 million to take on a kickboxer from China (via Express.co.uk):

“I’ll give you a funny one. I had a guy message me just a few days ago – a Chinese kickboxer [who] wanted to do three rounds with Conor for $5 million. And he was going to put it in escrow. It wasn’t like he was just [joking]. Because again, I get a million messages like that a day, but you just don’t pay attention [to them]. But this guy was connected and it was a legitimate offer. But I know he wouldn’t [do it].”

This claim comes off the heels of the surprising Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa announcement. Nasukawa is a 20-year-old kickboxer from Japan, who many are calling the future of mixed martial arts. Mayweather and Nasukawa are set for a bout on Dec. 31. No kicking will be allowed in this exhibition match. The bout will be held on the RIZIN 14 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Do you think we’ll be seeing more crossover bouts in the future and are you a fan of them?