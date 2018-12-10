John Kavanagh On Conor McGregor: Even Superman Slows Down

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh is unsure if he’ll corner Conor McGregor for his next fight.

McGregor is coming off a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October. The “Notorious” one attempted to recapture the lightweight gold at UFC 229, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now, McGregor’s coach isn’t sure if he wants to see his fighter inside the Octagon again.

John Kavanagh Talks Cornering Conor McGregor

Kavanagh has been McGregor’s longtime coach, but he believes the former two-division champion can ride off into the sunset as he’s making more money outside of the Octagon. Kavanagh told Independent.ie‘s Paul Kimmage that he may very well have cornered McGregor for the last time:

“Honestly? I don’t know. Will he fight again? I don’t know. I know him as a person and know that coming off two losses – even though one was boxing – will be hard for him. But he’s 30, two kids, and has a big whiskey deal that’s making him more money than fighting ever did. Would you get up in the morning to be punched in the face? I don’t think so. But he’ll probably call me tomorrow and say: ‘What did you say that for? I’m fighting in March.’ So I don’t know.

“Well, he would certainly have to convince me to go again. Yeah, I love him. I love the whole journey we’ve had but I’d need a good ‘why’. It might be Diaz again because he promised that fight. It might be a rematch with Khabib. But if it was just: ‘Well, they want me to fight that guy’ I think I’d say, ‘I wish you the best.'”

When the interviewer told Kavanagh that making such a decision would be a big call, Kavanagh said the following:

“It would but again, I’ll come back to my reasoning. He has a wife and two kids now and I don’t want him taking more hits than he needs to. Khabib hit him with a punch in that fight that he has never been hit with in his career. And even Superman slows down at some stage.”

McGregor is awaiting a final decision from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. McGregor was granted continuance and a decision is being held off until January 29th.

Do you think we’ll see John Kavanagh cornering Conor McGregor if the “Notorious” one decides to return?