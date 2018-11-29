John Kavanagh Still Hasn’t Seen Conor McGregor Since UFC 229

Conor McGregor is a busy man, so busy that his coach hasn’t seen him in almost two months.

McGregor was last seen in action back in October. He challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. “The Eagle” ended up submitting McGregor in the fourth round. Both men are facing punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their roles in the post-fight brawl.

John Kavanagh Hasn’t Seen Conor McGregor Since UFC 229

McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh recently appeared on True Geordie Clips and said he hasn’t seen McGregor since the bout (via MMAMania.com):

“The honest answer is I don’t know. I haven’t actually spoken to him, I haven’t really seen him since the fight. I’ve hit the ground running, got so much on. He’s doing his whiskey tours of the world. It’s sold out, it’s crazy. I don’t know, you’re going to ask me to get into the mind of another human, and I just can’t do it. He said what he said and you’d have to get him as your next guest, fingers crossed, and ask him.”

McGregor has been on a Proper 12 tour of sorts. The “Notorious” one has traveled across the United States to promote his new Irish Whiskey. Many have questioned whether or not McGregor’s heart is in it when it comes to competing going back to when he fought Floyd Mayweather and made a reported $100 million for the fight.

Do you think Conor McGregor is losing focus on his fighting career or is he simply handling business ventures first?