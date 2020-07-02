John Kavanagh On Conor McGregor’s Retirement: ‘I Can’t Convince Conor To Do Sh*t’

SBG Ireland coach John Kavanagh says he wouldn’t be able to convince Conor McGregor to fight even if he wanted to.

McGregor was last seen in action back in Jan. 2020. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The “Notorious” one made short work of Cerrone, stopping him via TKO in just 40 seconds. The wheels appeared to be in motion for McGregor to make another attempt at capturing UFC gold but quite a bit has happened since that time.

John Kavanagh Can’t Convince Conor McGregor To Return

Kavanagh took to social media to chat with some fight fans. When asked about whether or not McGregor’s retirement will stick, Kavanagh made it clear that he can’t dictate the “Notorious” one’s future.

“Is Conor retired? Yes, he is as far as I can tell. That’s what he said isn’t it? … I can’t convince Conor to do sh*t. Conor will tell Conor what he’s gonna do. And who knows what’s going to happen in the future. But as for now, he’s retired.”

McGregor has claimed his decision to retire boils down to feeling there is a lack of enticing options. He’s also vented on the UFC’s decision-making when it comes to the lightweight title picture. McGregor isn’t happy that the 155-pound title unification bout won’t be taking place until September. The “Notorious” one also feels the UFC brass keeps going against his wishes.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has claimed to be retired. He has done so a couple of times in the past only to return. There was his “thanks for the cheese” retirement post back in 2016, then he claimed to be retired months after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, McGregor ended up returning to defeat Eddie Alvarez to become a UFC “champ-champ” in Nov. 2016, and then he returned once again after claiming a second retirement to defeat Cerrone.