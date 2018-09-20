Coach John Kavanagh questions whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov can stay composed if he loses a round to Conor McGregor.

The stage is set for what many believe to be the biggest fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight title against McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. The title showdown will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6.

John Kavanagh Questions if Khabib Can Stay Confident Against McGregor

Nurmagomedov is used to having his way inside the Octagon. It’s hard to picture “The Eagle” losing a single round, let alone a fight. Kavanagh wonders if Nurmagomedov can stay confident if he loses a round to McGregor (via The Mac Life):

“I don’t think Khabib has lost a single round in his UFC career. If you do lose a round are you going to be able to come back out with that same level of confidence in the next round? There’s a lot of interesting things to be played out in this fight. … Besides, like I said, the Nate fight and the Aldo fight was so quick that there was not a lot to take away from it, he’s generally facing someone that he’s better on the feet and he’s picking them off and they’re trying to take him down. That’s been the standard fight that he’s had. Whether it’s Mendes or even the Eddie fight, a few times Eddie got him on the fence and was trying to take him down but this is against somebody that does that better than anybody that he’s face before. We have to be straight about that. I think it’s going to be a lot of the positions that we’ve seen him in before but it’s against somebody who, like I said, is doing it at a very high level.”

How do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will respond if Conor McGregor is able to win a round against him?