John Kavanagh Responds To Question Of Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent

Longtime head coach John Kavanagh responds to the question of who Conor McGregor will face next when he makes his return to the Octagon.

One of the more pressing questions within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community is who Conor McGregor’s next opponent will be. “The Notorious” has been linked to chatter of an upcoming fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. However, nothing is ever certain when it comes to the Irishman. His longtime coach, John Kavanagh, spoke to MMA fréttir on YouTube.

At the end of the day, the SBG Ireland head coach says that McGregor will take whatever fight motivates him the most. At this point in his career, he’s fighting for the love of the sport (via LowKickMMA):

“You know what, its the match-up that interests Conor most. He has the world at his feet, he’s not fighting for anything other reason than that it’s fun to him. Which I think is the best reason. So, it’s got to be the match-up that gets him up in the morning.”

Following his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor was handed a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his involvement in the post-fight brawl. He’s eligible to return to action in early April.

Donald Cerrone recently teased an April date as one of two that he’s considering for his return. Perhaps McGregor will be the man standing across the cage from him when it’s time.

Who do you think McGregor will be fighting next?