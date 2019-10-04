John Kavanagh Says He’d ‘Love To Visit Moscow’ After Rematch Remark From Khabib’s Father

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father has opened the door for a potential rematch with Conor McGregor.

However, he says if the rematch is to happen, it must be in Moscow.

“If McGregor wants it, then Moscow is waiting for him,” Khabib’s father said to Zhvina100. “He said once that he has more fans here than Khabib. We want to host him in Moscow, he is welcome — we are waiting.”

Although that is the plan, he mentioned Tony Ferguson has to be next before McGregor.

“But before McGregor we should finish our business with Ferguson,” he said. “Because he had 28 fights, and runs a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC, just like Khabib. Such winning streaks and such big fights have never happened in the UFC. So I think Madison Square Garden is a good place for this fight, but we won’t fight earlier than March.”

Now, Conor McGregor’s coach in John Kavanagh responded to Khabib’s father’s comments.

I'd love to visit Moscow — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 3, 2019

Whether or not the rematch happens is to be seen, but Khabib’s father has at least opened the door. And, with Kavanagh’s tweet, it seems like Conor McGregor’s camp is interested in the bout taking place in Moscow, Russia.