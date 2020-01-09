John Kavanagh Says Justin Gaethje Fight Would Play Into Conor McGregor’s Hands

Conor McGregor’s coach is of the belief that the “Notorious” one would cause problems for Justin Gaethje stylistically.

Gaethje has been calling for a bout with McGregor and believes the “Notorious” one has been avoiding him. McGregor is making his return to the Octagon on Jan. 18 at UFC 246. He’ll be taking on Donald Cerrone inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Kavanagh Explains Why Gaethje Would Have Issues With McGregor’s Style

Speaking to The Mac Life, Kavanagh said that he feels Gaethje would struggle against McGregor (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Just to look at Gaethje as an opponent: very good competitor, hard hitter, comes forward, lot of pressure, exciting fighter,” Kavanagh said to The MacLife. “Him matched up against Conor at some stage would be fantastic. I think that would be a great fight. I think the fans would love it. I think stylistically it suits Conor. Conor uses a huge amount of pressure, but I think he’s actually better countering. But he doesn’t counter like most counter fighters by just staying out of range and moving backwards, [an] enormous amount of pressure, get’s a reaction, puts you to sleep.

“I think that’s what would happen in a Justin fight, considering how he fights,” he added. “That being said, solid competitor and it’d be a great fight.”