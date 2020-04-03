John Kavanagh Says There’s ‘No Chance’ Of Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Don’t expect Conor McGregor to save the day by fighting Tony Ferguson on April 18.

The main event for UFC 249 is up in the air. The original plan was for Khabib Nurmagomedov to put his lightweight gold on the line against Ferguson. Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia where a travel ban has been implemented due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Kavanagh Says McGregor vs. Ferguson Won’t Happen At UFC 249

Those wondering what the likelihood of McGregor stepping up to take on Ferguson is can stop dreaming now. During an Instagram live chat, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh put a stop to those thoughts (via MMAJunkie.com).

“No chance of that,” Kavanagh told ESPN on Friday on Instagram Live. “Ireland is on a pretty strict lockdown (due to coronavirus). Me and Conor have no physical interactions. There’s no physical interaction at the gym. Gyms are shut down.”

Kavanagh went on to say that it would be a mistake to rush such a fight, especially when McGregor isn’t in dire need of compensation.

“To try and rush that together, I just don’t think it would be smart,” Kavanagh said. “He certainly isn’t fighting so that he has food for the next six months. That’s not where he is in his life.”

McGregor returned to action back in January. He starched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round via TKO. The bout lasted just 40 seconds.

As for Ferguson, he hasn’t competed since June 2019. “El Cucuy” was hoping to get his first crack at the undisputed UFC lightweight gold. Ferguson held the interim 155-pound title but was stripped of the championship after suffering an injury.

Stick with MMA News for the latest details on the UFC 249 card. That includes when/if a new location has been sealed and whether or not the event actually takes place on April 18.