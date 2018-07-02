John Kavanagh Calls Out UFC Over Failure to Pay For Fight-Week Expenses

John Kavanagh is puzzled during “International Fight Week.”

Kavanagh has quickly become one of the most recognized coaches in mixed martial arts. Conor McGregor’s success can be credited with that. Outside of McGregor, SBG Ireland has seen some high-level competitors emerge such as Gunnar Nelson, Makwan Amirkhani, and James Gallagher.

Despite his notoriety, things aren’t always glamorous for Kavanagh. The head coach went on a rant on his Twitter account, calling out the UFC for not covering his fight-week expenses. Check out what he had to say below:

“I guess times hard at @ufc. (They) just messaged me to say they can’t collect me from (the) airport, so (I) need to make my own way to hotel even though I’ve (got) an @UltimateFighter finalist and (an) undercard guy on Friday. Also paid for my own flight/hotel as they only cover one warm up each #prayforUFC”

The tweet has been deleted so perhaps Kavanagh vented in the heat of the moment, or the UFC rectified the situation. Kavanagh is in Las Vegas preparing his fighters for “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale. That event takes place this Friday night (July 6).

The main event of TUF 27 Finale will feature a middleweight scrap. Israel Adesanya will go one-on-one with Brad Tavares. Roxanne Modafferi will look to rebound from a losing effort in her flyweight title bout when she meets Barb Honchak. Middleweight prospect Gerald Meerschaert is back in action and he’ll share the Octagon with Oskar Piechota. MMA News will provide live coverage of TUF 27 Finale.

Do you think cooler heads have prevailed between John Kavanagh and the UFC?