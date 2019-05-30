John Lineker Details Asking For Fight Or UFC Release

John Lineker has explained why he put out a tweet asking the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for a bout or a release.

Lineker was seen in action last month against Cory Sandhagen. “Hands of Stone” lost the bout via split decision. It was Lineker’s fourth bout since late 2016 and he isn’t happy with the lack of fight offers.

John Lineker Explains His Tweet Aimed At UFC Officials

The 10th-ranked UFC bantamweight told MMAJunkie.com that at this rate, fighting hasn’t become sustainable:

“I’ve fought four times since 2016. I have five kids. I need to pay my bills. I cannot survive like this. I don’t know if it’s something personal against me. If it is, just tell me and let me go, because I have to fight. I have to move on. It’s my career. It’s my life. I can’t be stuck this way.”

Lineker’s manager Alex Davis also said the following:

“The reality is staring us in the face. We’re in a situation where certain guys are getting accelerated and other guys aren’t. In his case, it’s not fair, because he’s a very exciting, dynamic, top-level fighter. He deserves better than this.”

Lineker has had 16 bouts under the UFC banner. He made his debut for the promotion back in May 2012. He’s gone 12-4 as a member of the UFC roster.

What do you make of John Lineker’s situation with the UFC?