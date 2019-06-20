John Lineker Has New Plans for Rob Font

John Lineker holds a victory over Rob Font back in 2016 in what was a clear-cut unanimous decision after overwhelming Font with forward pressure, cage-cutting, and overwhelming him with the hook bombs that only Lineker can launch. But that was three years ago, and Lineker is well aware of that, which is why even though he found success in his first fight against Font, Lineker has prepared some new plans for Rob Font, but with the same heavy hands (Translation via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m sure he improved, that he studied me a lot, but I’m focused. I trained hard to make him lose himself in his own strategy,” Lineker said in an interview with Combate. “I did something very different from the first fight, but he needs to watch out for my hands, because I’ll hit hard as usual. I hope my strategy works and I’m able to neutralize whatever he throws at me. I have no idea what he’ll do, but I’m ready and trained for this fight.”

This is an important fight for Lineker, so implementing the right strategy will be key. The last time Lineker competed, he lost to rising bantamweight Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fort Lauderdale in April. Lineker is now ranked #10, so he has some work to do to get in the title conversation. But with some recent developments at the top of the division, a title shot is not as out of reach as it may seem. And the next strides begin this Saturday:

“I think I took a step back after that (Sandhagen) loss, but I believe I’m not that far away. Especially because most athletes who were on their way had their chances,” Lineker said. “Marlon Moraes lost, Pedro Munhoz was close, but lost, too. I think I’m still in the mix. If I win two, three fights, tops, I should be right back on track. That’s what I want. And if God allows it, I’ll still bring that belt to Brazil.”

Do you believe John Lineker will defeat Rob Font against at UFC Greenville?