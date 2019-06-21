John Lineker Out Of UFC Greenville Fight Against Rob Font

John Lineker will not step in on short-notice after all. The Brazilian had been campaigning for a fight, and after Cody Stamann was forced to withdraw, Lineker took his place. But, the night before weigh-ins, as John Lineker was working out, he cut himself above the eyebrow which resulted in him not being able to fight. This, according to MMA Junkie.

Lineker was coming off of a split-decision loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fort Lauderdale. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak.

For Rob Font, he was looking to extend his winning streak to two after beating Sergio Pettis last time out. Before that, he lost to Raphael Assuncao. Meanwhile, the American was looking to get the loss to Lineker back after the two fought back in 2016 where Lineker won by decision.

With the fights happening tomorrow, it seems unlikely the UFC will be able to find a replacement opponent for Font. There is only one other bantamweight bout between Andre Ewell and Anderson dos Santos, it seems unlikely the Las Vegas-based promotion will take one of them to fight Font.

As of right now, there is no word on what fight will be promoted to the co-main event, or if the start time has changed.