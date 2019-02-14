Heavy-handed UFC bantamweight John Lineker returns at UFC on ESPN 3 from Miami, Florida after being removed from UFC on ESPN+ 1 due to injury last month.

John Lineker’s return to the Octagon has been confirmed. Reports from both ESPN and MMA Junkie confirm that “Hands Of Stone” will face Cory Sandhagen at UFC Miami (UFC on ESPN 3) on April 27, 2019. The action goes down from the American Airlines Arena. Lineker and Sandhagen were initially expected to meet at UFC on ESPN+ 1 last month in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, Lineker was forced off the card with a hand injury. Now, the pair will get their opportunity to fight in Florida. The 135-pound knockout artist is on a two-fight win streak. Lineker’s last fight resulted in a knockout win over Brian Kelleher at UFC 224 in May. Sandhagen is currently on a five-fight win streak, three of them coming in the UFC since joining the promotion in January of last year.

Each of his fights in the UFC have been finish wins, his latest being a first-round armbar win over Mario Bautista at UFC Brooklyn. Bautista served as Lineker’s replacement following his injury. Lineker vs. Sandhagen joins Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero and Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba as the only fights confirmed for UFC Miami.

UFC Miami Card

Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero

Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

