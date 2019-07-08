Former UFC Bantamweight John Lineker Signs With ONE Championship

John Lineker found a new home rather quickly following his UFC release.

Lineker revealed to MMAFighting.com that he has signed a contract with ONE Championship. “Hands of Stone” went 12-4 under the UFC banner, but was released from the promotion. Back in May, Lineker had expressed his frustration with the UFC and asked for a fight or to be released.

Even though Lineker accepted a rematch with Rob Font, he pulled out of the fight and that was seemingly the last straw. UFC president Dana White said that matchmakers were fed up with Lineker in an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter:

“It was because he hasn’t made weight a few times and I just know that the matchmakers were super frustrated with him. The guy wasn’t being professional. When you don’t make it to the Octagon a bunch of times it’s a waste of everybody’s time, energy, and money.

“We expect guys to be professional, do what they’re supposed to do. show up. The matchmakers were done, they’d had it (with Lineker).”

Lineker spoke on the ONE Championship signing briefly on his Twitter account:

“ I will answer all the questions out there about myself in the Ring! People will be changing the channel to watch me fight! I will continue to do what I love! Fight and put on a show! Thank you 1 for having me! @Alexdavismma @ONEChampionship — John Lineker (@johnlineker) July 8, 2019

“I will answer all the questions out there about myself in the ring! People will be changing the channel to watch me fight! I will continue to do what I love! Fight and put on a show! Thank you [ONE Championship] for having me!”