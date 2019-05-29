John Lineker To UFC: ‘If You Don’t Like Me Or My Style, Just Let Me Go’

John Lineker is losing patience over his activity under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Lineker competed last month against Cory Sandhagen. “Hands of Stone” dropped a split decision to Sandhagen at UFC Fort Lauderdale. It was Lineker’s fourth bout since late 2016.

Lineker Demands A Fight Or A Release From UFC

The bantamweight took to his Twitter account and made it clear that he isn’t happy with the lack of fight offers:

My last opponent fought 4 times in a year. He already has another fight! Sean likes him! I have fought only 4 times since 2016! I need to fight! If you dont like me or my style just let me go!!! @MMAjunkie @seanshelby @danawhite @Alexdavismma @ufc @MMAFighting @sherdogdotcom — John Lineker (@johnlineker) May 29, 2019

Lineker fell to the 10th spot on the UFC bantamweight rankings following his loss to Sandhagen. He had gone 8-1 in his last nine outings before taking on Sandhagen. At the age of 28 and with 40 professional mixed martial arts bouts under his belt, Lineker certainly isn’t an old guard but he has the experience keep the 135-pound division on notice. MMA News will keep you up to speed on Lineker’s fighting future.

Do you think John Lineker will be offered a bout, or will he be granted a release?