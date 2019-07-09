John Lineker Wants Demetrious Johnson ‘Superfight’ Now That He Is In ONE Championship

John Lineker was shockingly released from the UFC following him withdrawing from his UFC Greenville fight against Rob Font. But, it did not take long for the Brazilian to find work as he announced on social media he had signed with ONE Championship.

Now, “Hands of Stone” is excited to see what the future holds for him in the Asian-based promotion.

“I’m really happy to sign with ONE,” Lineker told MMA Fighting. “I believe I’ll be very welcome there. They love strikers over there in Asia, so it’s gonna be a great new home for me. I’m happy and excited.”

Although he just signed last night, the Brazilian is already eyeing two opponents and that is Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes.

“If they want to make this superfight (with Demetrious Johnson), I’m here,” Lineker said. “I’m here to fight him. It’s going to be the opportunity that I didn’t have before. Finally.”

As for Fernandez, well he knows that would be an exciting fight for the fans.

“He’s an excellent athlete, a great fighter, but I’m coming,” Lineker said of Bibiano Fernandes. “I want to do my best in there and put on a show for the fans. Bibiano is a great athlete, has a good ground game and heavy hands, but I’m going there to give them a show.”