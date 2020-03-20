John McCarthy Praises ‘Leader’ Scott Coker For Handling Bellator 241 Cancelation

John McCarthy is a big fan of how Bellator president, Scott Coker handled the Bellator 241 cancelation.

Last Friday, just hours before the event was set to take place, Coker pulled the plug on the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a hard decision but the Bellator boss paid all the fighters, which resulted in McCarthy praising Coker.

“Here’s a guy that made the hard decision,” McCarthy said of Coker to co-host Josh Thomson on the pair’s Weighing In podcast (via BJPENN.com). “He’s going to lose a lot of money for his company by making this decision. He goes and he makes the decision, pays the fighters all their money, pays the employees their money, and you know what? That’s what a real leader does. A really leader steps up and says ‘this is what’s important for you, your families, your health and safety.’

“He made the hard choice, he made it on his own, he did what was right,” McCarthy added. “He handled it beautifully. And, you’ve got to commend the man for being a leader that he is.”

It is no doubt a very interesting time in the world and in MMA. But, for John McCarthy, he loves how Scott Coker handled it all.