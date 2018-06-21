John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Set For UFC Lincoln

UFC Lincoln has just gained quite an interesting flyweight match-up.

MMA Fighting reports that a 125-pound bout between John Moraga and Deiveson Figueiredo is set for the August 25th Pinnacle Bank Arena event. The show will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Al Iaquinta.

Moraga is on a three fight win streak with his latest victory coming in April via unanimous decision over Wilson Reis. Figueiredo is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career at 14-0.

His last win came in February over Joseph Morales at UFC Fight Night 125 from Brazil. He finished Morales in the second round via TKO. Either man would need to make quite a statement to become the next man up and challenge Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight crown.

How do see a fight between Moraga and Figueiredo playing out? And do you think either man could earn themselves a shot at the flyweight title with a win?