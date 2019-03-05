Johnny Walker Believes He’ll Give Jon Jones A “Proper Fight”

Johnny Walker is the UFC’s latest hot prospect at the moment. Walker has been finishing UFC opponents quickly in his past few fights. In his most recent Octagon appearance this past weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019), Walker finished Misha Cirkunov via first-round knockout with a flying knee. The finish only took Walker just under 40 seconds to pull off.

After suffering an awkward mild shoulder injury in his post-fight celebration, Walker is looking for a huge step up in competition when he returns. Later on that night in the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones successfully defended his title. Jones dominated Anthony Smith for five rounds en-route to a lopsided unanimous decision win. Fans are getting excited for the prospect that Walker could one-day challenge Jones inside the cage.

Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Walker discussed a possible fight with “Bones”. The young Brazilian believes he’d give the all-time great a “proper fight” (via BJPenn.com):

“I hope [to] fight against him… Not soon, I need more fights,” Walker said. “There are guys who deserve the fight more than me. But I need to beat three, four more guys. This will give me more experience and I’ll be ready for Jon Jones.

“I think when [people] fight against Jon Jones, people [are] a little bit scared or respect him too much, you know? And when I fight against him, he’s a nice guy but when closes the door in the Octagon, no respect, no fear, no nothing.

“Only I go and fight. My friend, you know I can give you a proper fight. I’m not scared, we will have a dance together.”

What do you think about Walker believing he’d give Jones a “proper fight”?