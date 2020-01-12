Johnny Walker Doesn’t Accept Loss To Corey Anderson

Johnny Walker is putting blame on his former coach for his defeat at the hands of Corey Anderson.

Walker and Anderson shared the Octagon back in Nov. 2019. While many thought UFC 244 would be Walker’s chance to shine, he ended up getting stopped via TKO in the opening frame. Now, the Brazilian bruiser is looking to make changes to his game by transitioning to Tristar Gym.

Johnny Walker Dismisses Loss To Corey Anderson

The Schmo caught up with Walker recently. The light heavyweight detailed why he isn’t accepting his loss to Anderson and why he split from his old coach (via MMAMania.com).

”I don’t accept this loss because I can beat him,” Walker said. “I know that. But I had a little problem during the fight, fight week as well, before the fight some stress with my team. So I learned a lot and it’s not going to happen again.”

”I don’t train with my old coach anymore because the problem is with him,” he continued. “During fight week he stressed me out twice and before the fight he almost hurt my shoulder because he don’t know how to hold the pad properly. We don’t match too well on fight week. For a long time I start having these, you know, because we live together, about respect as well. Some things are not getting met. So now I have no coach and I’m trying to go to Tristar and look for a new coach and new experience and new guys. And I’m ready to restart again.”