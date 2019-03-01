Johnny Walker Explains Why He Wants Three Rounds With Misha Cirkunov At UFC 235

Rising UFC light heavyweight star Johnny Walker explains why he hopes his fight with Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235 goes three rounds.

Johnny Walker will be receiving a big step up in competition tomorrow night (Sat. March 2, 2019). Walker is undefeated in his UFC run thus far. The Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series product has won both his fights under the UFC banner by way of first-round knockout. He shook up the light heavyweight division with a 15-second knockout win over Justin Ledet at UFC on ESPN+ 2 last month.

After the contest, Walker finds himself in the top-15 of the light heavyweight division. He immediately campaigned for higher-level competition, and got his wish when he was matched-up against Misha Cirkunov on one of the biggest cards of the year, UFC 235. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Walker said he hopes his fight with Cirkunov goes three rounds.

He believes the Canadian can give him a tough fight and allow him to show the MMA world what he’s really made of:

“I think Misha can give me a hard fight,” Walker said. “I hope to make three rounds against him because I need to test myself. If we fight three rounds it would be good. People can see my game and be scared.

“I can do something that nobody saw. Something new, I can do. I will try. I’m not scared to try every move, something crazy. This will make me so proud.”

Do you think Walker vs. Cirkunov will last three rounds?