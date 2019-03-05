After Mild Shoulder Injury, Johnny Walker Eying Alexander Gustafsson For Stockholm Card

After a quick rise through the UFC light heavyweight division, Johnny Walker is eying Alexander Gustafsson for his return to the Octagon.

Over the weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019) Johnny Walker continued his rise in the light heavyweight division. He made quick work of Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235 with a flying knee knockout in just under 40 seconds. However, his post-fight celebration resulted in a shoulder injury.

According to Walker’s manager, Lucas Lutkus, per MMA Fighting, the young Brazilian only suffered a mild shoulder injury. He will be able to return to action in a month. His injury is being labeled as a Hill-Sachs deformity. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has given Walker a six-month medical suspension until cleared by an orthopedic physician. When he’s ready to return, it sounds like the Walker camp has a huge fight in mind.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Walker will undergo a four-week rehab for his shoulder. The 26-year-old is targeting a May or June return. Ideally, he’d like to face Alexander Gustafsson in his own backyard at the Stockholm card in June:

Given Dana White’s recent comments, however, a fight against Gustafsson doesn’t seem likely for Walker at this point of his career.

