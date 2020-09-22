Johnny Walker Interested In Anthony Smith Fight

Johnny Walker has his eyes set on Anthony Smith.

The fan-favorite returned to the win column at UFC Vegas 11 with a first-round TKO win over Ryan Spann. Yet, the fight was not an easy one for Walker who was dropped twice but rallied to land brutally elbows in the clinch to knock Spann out.

Following the fight, many wondered what would be next for the Brazilian. He has a lot of hype behind him and will no doubt get another step up in competition. For Walker, he says he hopes to fight Anthony Smith or anyone else above him in the rankings.

“Maybe Anthony Smith, or anyone who is above me in the ranking,” Walker said to Combate. “I don’t like to fight with a Brazilian, but if I have to fight, we fight.”

Johnny Walker is now 4-2 in the UFC and a fight against Smith certainly makes sense. “Lionheart” is on a two-fight losing streak where he lost a decision to Aleksandar Rakic and was TKO’d by Glover Teixeira.

For Smith, it gives him a shot to take a step back up in competition and get some more hype behind him with a win over Walker. For the Brazilian, meanwhile, if he can beat Smith he would enter the top-10 and be a couple of wins away from a title shot.