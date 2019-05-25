Johnny Walker: Maybe Jon Jones Will Be My Christmas Gift

Johnny Walker feels ready for Jon Jones, but says two more fights wouldn’t hurt.

Walker has been creating a buzz in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight division. Walker has had three bouts under the UFC banner and walked out of all of them with a “Performance of the Night” bonus. None of those fights went to the two-minute mark as Walker has been bulldozing his opponents.

Walker Hopes Santa Gets Him Jones

Walker spoke to reporters during a media scrum and discussed the importance of getting a chance to dethrone Jones (via MMAJunkie.com):

“A fight against Jon Jones is very important for me, because I watch his fights before I started training, before I know what I want from my life. This is part of my history. This is like a dream for me. I want a fight against him.”

Walker went on to say that he wouldn’t mind fighting Jones at the end of 2019:

“As much as I can have more experience, it’s better for me. I’m ready. Maybe top five is good. Maybe two more fights before Jones. Maybe Jones will be my Christmas gift.”

Jones is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 239. He’ll be putting his gold on the line against Thiago Santos on July 6. The bout will be contested inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.