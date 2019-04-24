UFC Light Heavyweight Johnny Walker: I Would Beat Jon Jones

Johnny Walker isn’t short on confidence and believes he can take out Jon Jones.

Jones is scheduled to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos on July 6. The bout will headline UFC 239. While Santos is no slouch, Jones is the heavy favorite going into the championship tilt.

Walker Thinks He’s The One To Dethrone Jones

Jones has only lost once in his professional mixed martial arts career and that was a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill back in Dec. 2009. Speaking to The Body Lock, Walker said he’ll give Jones a definitive loss:

“Only Jon Jones [is who I have an eye on]. I grew up watching this guy. I played with him in the UFC game and it [would] make me very happy to fight against him. I would beat him. [But] I want to enjoy the fight. I hope I don’t finish the fight very quickly because I want to enjoy the fight, enjoy the moment. Because this is my dream coming true.”

Walker has had three bouts under the UFC banner and none of them have reached the two-minute mark. He’s earned finishes over Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov.

Is Johnny Walker the man to stop Jon Jones?