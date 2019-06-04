Johnny Walker Medically Cleared, Eyes September Return

The hottest prospect in the light heavyweight division is now cleared to make his anticipated return to the Octagon.

ESPN reports that Johnny Walker has been medically cleared to return following successful shoulder surgery in March. The injury occurred during a post-fight celebration by Walker after knocking out Misha Cirkunov in 36 seconds at UFC 235. Walker is now 3-0 in the UFC, and many people are already salivating at the thought of Walker challenging Jon Jones in the future.

Johnny Walker’s manager, Lucas Lutkus, revealed that Walker has his sights set on a September return, and the ideal opponent will be anyone within the division’s top 10:

“A top-10 fighter is what we have been talking with the UFC about,” Lutkus said. “He is No. 10 now with (Alexander) Gustafsson and (Jimi) Manuwa retired, so it is what makes sense.”

But Walker is not the type to handpick opponents, so if the UFC wants to give him a slow build to the top, Walker would be open to that to. Really, the guy just wants to fight:

“Honestly, Johnny will take on any name offered. Be it a vet like Glover (Teixeira) or a prospect like (Dominick) Reyes or (Aleksander) Rakic, he loves every possibility of matchup.”

Let’s hope for everyone’s sake that the next time Walker picks up a victory, he goes with a more conventional celebration.

