Johnny Walker Not Happy With His Performance At UFC Vegas 11

Johnny Walker was not happy with his UFC Vegas 11 win over Ryan Spann.

Early on in the fight, Spann dropped Walker twice yet the Brazilian rallied to earn a first-round TKO win. After Walker got up, Spann shot for a takedown and Walker used heavy elbows to eventually knock Spann out.

Although Johnny Walker rallied to get the win, he is not happy with his performance.

“I’m not happy I get dropped (but) I am happy for the win, but I am not happy with my performance,” Walker said (via MMAJunkie). “I should move more, I should get more from the fight. So I think I need more time, a bit more activity. But I’m happy that I won, but not in the way I think I should have won.”

After the fight, Spann and his team complained that the elbows were to the back of the head. For Johnny Walker, he doesn’t think the elbows were illegal.

“I try to be more professional. I try to hit on the right place on the side of the head,” he said. “But it’s not my job. My job is to fight. I don’t want to land illegal blows. I don’t try to hit the back of his head. I don’t think I did.”

Regardless, Walker got his hand raised and snapped his two-fight losing streak.