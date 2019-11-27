Johnny Walker On UFC Champion Jon Jones: ‘He Better Be Afraid’

Johnny Walker may have lost his last bout, but he still believes Jon Jones should be wary of him and other title challengers.

Walker was seen in action earlier this month. He shared the Octagon with Corey Anderson in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 244 card. Anderson scored the first-round TKO victory, halting Walker’s momentum.

Walker Says Jon Jones Should Still Fear Him

Walker spoke to ESPN Brazil. While the light heavyweight may have had a rough break against Anderson, he still feels confident in his ability to make it to the top of the mountain. He said that 205-pound title holder Jon Jones should take notice.

“I’m disturbing [Jones], for sure,” Walker said. “He knows I’m here. We’ll probably face each other in the near future. He has a lot to lose. He’s never been defeated. He better be afraid, not only of me, but of every top guy out there. He has everything to lose.”

Jones is set to defend his light heavyweight gold against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8. The title bout will headline a pay-per-view card in Houston, Texas. If the UFC holds a PPV for Jan. 18, then Jones vs. Reyes will headline UFC 247.