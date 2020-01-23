Johnny Walker Open To Training At SBG Ireland If Tristar Doesn’t Work Out

Johnny Walker is giving Tristar Gym a shot but he’s prepared to give SBG Ireland a go if things don’t pan out.

Walker hasn’t been shy in expressing his past troubles with former coach Leo Gosling. Walker says he’s always had problems with Gosling but his UFC 244 loss against Corey Anderson was the last straw. Walker said things got so tense that he also fought Gosling ahead of his bout with Anderson (interview via MMAFighting.com).

“We spent a long time together, he lived with me in Thailand, but sometimes lacked respect between us,” Walker said. “I don’t know. I just know it couldn’t continue. We had big situations on fight week. We almost fought each other before the fight because of small things.

“There were other things, too. The gym in Thailand, he was working on things there, but didn’t get a contract done. I spent $30,000 and there’s nothing in the gym. I ended up losing that money. Many things happened, so I decided to stop working with him otherwise I wouldn’t get anywhere, I would keep losing. I don’t want to lose, I want to win.”

Walker Testing Waters With Tristar, Potentially SBG Ireland

While Walker plans to train at Tristar Gym for his March 14 showdown with Nikita Krylov, he won’t hesitate to link up with John Kavanagh over at SBG Ireland.

“I want to move to Las Vegas after my next fight and maybe I’ll do my next camps at Tristar,” he said. “If I like it, I’ll stay there with him. If I don’t like it, I’ll go to (SBG with) John Kavanagh in Ireland. I’ve trained with him before, and now I’ll see how things go with Firas. I have two great coaches who want to work with me, so I’ll see which one is better for me.”