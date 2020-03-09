Johnny Walker Plans To KO Nikita Krylov At UFC Brasilia (Interview)

Johnny Walker is looking to get back into the win column at UFC Brasilia and remind everyone the hype is real.

Back at UFC 244, Walker lost by first-round TKO to Corey Anderson in a fight many expected him to win. Yet, the Brazilian says he learned quite a bit from that scrap.

“I learned I have a very good chin. Corey hit me 27 times and he did not knock me out,” Walker said to MMA News. “I was still there and Blachowicz hit him once and he was completely out.”

Although he learned he had a good chin, Walker decided to leave his longtime team and head north to Tristar Gym in Montreal to train with Firas Zahabi and Georges St-Pierre.

Why Walker decided to head to Tristar was simple.

“They have the greatest coach of all-time and Georges St-Pierre. If Firas can do that with Georges he can do that with me as well,” he explained. “On Joe Rogan, he asked Firas who would you like to train and he said, Johnny Walker. My friends sent it to me and I tried to contact him and I’m here now.”

Now, Walker is looking to return to the win column against Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia. The prospect is also fighting back home which he says is exciting because his mom can finally watch him fight in the UFC.

“To fight back home in Brazil is so exciting. The public there are really nice and really love fights. They give so much respect and they love martial arts,” she said. “My mom is going to be there and she’ll watch me in the UFC for the first time. It is going to be really great, I’m so excited.”

Against Krylov, Walker knows this is a good fight for him. He knows this an opponent he can look good against.

The Brazilian also says this will prove to everyone he is a top-10 light heavyweight.

“It is a really good match for me. I always want to fight with the best in the world, and Krylov is not the best but he’s one of the top-10,” he said. “He’s a really good fighter and I’m excited to fight him. This will show me that I’m ready.”

In all of Johnny Walker’s UFC wins, he has earned quick knockouts. Yet, in this scrap, he says he’s prepared to go three rounds but is always looking for the finish.

“I’m ready to knock him out, I’m ready to submit him and I’m ready to go three rounds. So, you are going to see March 14 what is going to happen,” Walker said.

In the end, should Johnny Walker get his hand raised, he knows he will be closing in on a title shot against Jon Jones.

“I am pretty sure, after this win, I can beat two or one more guys and Jones knows me. If I beat three guys I can get a title shot,” he concluded.