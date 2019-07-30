Johnny Walker Responds To Corey Anderson’s UFC 244 Callout

Johnny Walker appears willing to meet Corey Anderson inside the Octagon later this year.

The light heavyweight title picture seems unclear following UFC 239. Jon Jones successfully defended his 205-pound gold via split decision against Thiago Santos. The next title challenger isn’t apparent and many anticipate a third bout between Daniel Cormier and Jones at heavyweight if “DC” can defeat Stipe Miocic a second time. Of course that matchup isn’t guaranteed even if Cormier wins on Aug. 17 as he’s said it could be his last fight.

Anderson vs. Walker At MSG?

With Anderson’s callout of Jones falling on deaf ears, the eighth-ranked UFC light heavyweight has shifted his attention to Walker.

Wanted to dethrone the "King", they want me to derail a train, #JohnnyWalker thinks he's ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd. #ufc #msg @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 29, 2019

Walker caught wind of Anderson’s tweet and he responded.

Let's dance together, and have a little fun, LHW needs a new king .🤭✌ — Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) July 30, 2019

Walker is riding a nine-fight winning streak and has only been to a decision once in his current stretch. Walker has had three fights in the UFC and none of them made it to the two-minute mark. He has starched Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov.

As for Anderson, he’s on a three-fight winning streak. After dropping back-to-back bouts to Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint Preux, Anderson has beaten Ilir Latifi, Glover Teixeira, and Patrick Cummins.