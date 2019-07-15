Johnny Walker Says He’ll Be A Champ-Champ Soon

Johnny Walker has lofty goals for his career. The Brazilian has captured the attention of the UFC audience for his highlight reel knockouts and post-fight celebrations. But, some aren’t still believing the hype which Walker doesn’t agree with.

“I still haven’t done much (in the UFC),” Walker told MMA Fighting recently. “But there aren’t many guys who would give me a big challenge. I don’t have to beat a top 5. People talk too much crap, man. People say I don’t have jiu-jitsu, I don’t have wrestling. They say I have to fight a wrestler. The last wrestler I fought lasted five seconds. I’m ready for him and I know I’d be a big challenge. I think he’s afraid to lose to an unknown guy.”

Although he is still not in the top-five in the heavyweight division, Walker says he is eyeing a fight against Francis Ngannou soon. And, he believes he is just two wins away from fighting Jon Jones for the title. There, he plans on winning that and then fighting for the heavyweight title next.

“It will happen. That’s my plan,” Walker said. “I want two belts. It’s not ‘if’, it’s ‘when’. I came here to make history. This is what I do for a living. I chose to do this for a living. If I was an engineer or a Formula 1 driver I’d want to be the No. 1. I’m a fighter, and I want to be the greatest of all-time.”